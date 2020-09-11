Palm Beach Co. schools release latest results of parent survey

The Palm Beach County School District on Friday released the first look at results from its parent survey regarding a return to in-person learning.
The district said 77 percent of parents have responded.
Of the 175,000 students across the school district, so far 60,000 students have committed to coming back once in-classroom learning begins on Sept. 21.
The school district will send a reminder to parents before a final number is released.
