Palm Beach Co. schools release latest results of parent survey
September 11, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 6:30 PM

The Palm Beach County School District on Friday released the first look at results from its parent survey regarding a return to in-person learning.

The district said 77 percent of parents have responded.

Of the 175,000 students across the school district, so far 60,000 students have committed to coming back once in-classroom learning begins on Sept. 21.

The school district will send a reminder to parents before a final number is released.

Click here for a closer look at the district's plan for keeping kids safe in the classroom.

