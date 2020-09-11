9/11 remembrance ceremonies across South Florida

Flags will be flown at half-staff as the nation remembers 9/11.
On Friday, there will be remembrance ceremonies across South Florida.
Martin County Fire Rescue will hold a tribute walk at 6:30 a.m., honoring the 343 fire fighters who lost their lives. Saint Lucie Fire Rescue will host a similar walk at 8:30 a.m.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will have a special flag lowering ceremony in front of its headquarters followed by a moment of silence at 8:30 a.m..
Wellington invites residents to commemorate this important date by tuning in to WellingtonTV (Comcast 18, AT&T Uverse 99) and visiting their website to watch pre-recorded videos, including messages from our Village Council, a local resident's story of survival, a look back at the history of the Wellington Patriot Memorial and more.
A wreath will be placed in front of the World Trade Center steel beam at the Wellington Patriot Memorial (located at 12198 Forest Hill Blvd, next to Village Hall). Residents and their families are invited to pay their respects at the memorial throughout the day on September 11th.
Boynton Beach Mayor Grant will be at the Tom Kaiser USN Boynton Beach Memorial Veterans Park at 8:30 a.m. to contemplate and honor those that lost thier lives during 9-11.
Indian River County School District bus drivers are going to take time out to gather as one for a special send-off ceremony. The idea behind this is to give them an opportunity to reflect with each other and discuss where they were at the time. They have also ordered special magnets for buses that say “9-11 Never Forget.”
Sebastian River High School will host a special flag ceremony that includes a performance from the school band.
