9/11 remembrance ceremonies held across South Florida

Flags are being flown at half-staff Friday as the nation remembers 9/11.
Remembrance ceremonies were held across South Florida.
Martin County Fire Rescue held a tribute walk at 6:30 a.m. to honoring the 343 fire fighters who lost their lives. St. Lucie Fire Rescue held a similar walk at 8:30 a.m.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office had a special flag lowering ceremony in front of its headquarters followed by a moment of silence at 8:30 a.m.
Wellington invited residents to commemorate this important date by tuning in to WellingtonTV (Comcast 18, AT&T Uverse 99) and visiting their website to watch pre-recorded videos, including messages from our Village Council, a local resident's story of survival, a look back at the history of the Wellington Patriot Memorial and more.
A wreath was placed in front of the World Trade Center steel beam at the Wellington Patriot Memorial, located at 12198 Forest Hill Blvd., next to Village Hall. Residents and their families are invited to pay their respects at the memorial throughout the day on Sept. 11.
Boynton Beach Mayor Grant was at the Tom Kaiser USN Boynton Beach Memorial Veterans Park at 8:30 a.m. to contemplate and honor those that lost their lives during 9/11.
Indian River County School District bus drivers gathered for a special send-off ceremony. The idea behind this is to give them an opportunity to reflect with each other and discuss where they were at the time. They have also ordered special magnets for buses that say "9/11 Never Forget."
Sebastian River High School hosted a special flag ceremony that includes a performance from the school band.
Martin County will hold a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. at Peter & Julie Cummings Library.
