School District of Palm Beach County answers frequently asked questions

Students in the School District of Palm Beach County will start in-classroom instruction on Monday, Sept. 21, but a lot of parents and children still have questions about exactly what that will look like.
The school district has posted a list of frequently asked questions on its website that can help you prepare and plan for the weeks ahead.
Questions include topics like what will lunch look like, what are overflow rooms, will aftercare be provided, and much more.
YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back To School | Coronavirus
You can find a list of frequently asked questions about the reopening of brick-and-mortar schools by clicking here.
There are additional FAQs on other topics like health, safety, and distance learning. You can find answers to those questions by clicking here.
