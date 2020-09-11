Tropical storm watch issued for Palm Beach County

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Palm Beach County after Tropical Depression 19 formed at 5 p.m. Friday.
The tropical storm watch is in effect for Jupiter southward to the upper Florida Keys.
Tropical Depression 19 has 35 mph winds and is moving west, northwest at 8 mph.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Guide | Hurricane Center
The forecast remains the same, heavy rainfall at times with gusty winds and a slight tornado threat with any bands that may move in.
The system is forecast to move westward at about 10 mph, crossing the Bahamas and Florida on Friday and moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.
The system will bring high rain chances to our area for much of the weekend with possible heavy downpours.
Scripps Only Content 2020