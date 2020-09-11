Tropical system near South Florida has 70% chance for development

South Florida could be in for a soggy weekend due to a tropical disturbance to our south.
The disturbance, which is currently over the Bahamas, is becoming better organized and has a very small window to develop into a depression Friday night as it approaches South Florida.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Tracking the Tropics
If a depression forms, that would put portions of South Florida in the cone.
The system is forecast to move westward at about 10 mph, crossing the Bahamas and Florida Friday and moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.
It is more likely a depression will form once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.
However, it will bring high rain chances to our area for much of the weekend with possible heavy downpours.
Scripps Only Content 2020