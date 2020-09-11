Woman hospitalized after stealing vehicle, crashing into another vehicle in West Palm Beach

A woman is hospitalized after stealing a vehicle and crashing into another vehicle in West Palm Beach Friday.
The incident occurred near 45th Street and Military Trail.
Officials said a man was on his work break when he went to the International Kids Zone preschool to pick up his children when a woman approached him asking for a ride.
According to officials, the man said no and walked into the preschool but left his car, an SUV, running.
The woman jumped into the SUV and crashed into another vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital and will soon be in police custody.
The occupants of the other vehicle did not suffer any injuries.
