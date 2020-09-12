Car allegedly stolen as father picks up kids from pre-school in West Palm Beach

A car is allegedly stolen and wrecked at a Palm Beach County pre-school seconds after a father arrives to pick his kids up.
"It's the life, it's the life," Mac June said.
June is philosophical about his car being towed. He said one minute he was in the process of picking up his kids from school at the intersection of 45th Street and N. Military Trail and the next his car is allegedly stolen.
"When I open the door to take my kids she took my car," he said.
June said a woman walked up to him as he got out of his car in front of the school. He said she asked him if she could get a ride. He said he told her no and walked into the building while leaving the keys inside and the car running.
Elaine Oaks, the owner of the school, and watched as the situation all played out from inside.
"He came back to the counter to sign his children out and at that time she jumped in the vehicle and she stole the vehicle," she said.
She said the woman didn't get very far. The alleged thief swerved around another car in the parking lot and crashed but not before June gave chase on foot.
"Before the hit, the parent ran outside. So, we actually thought that the parent had gotten run over. So, that's what we thought and then his daughter/son, they were saying daddy's dead, daddy's dead," she said.
Nothing happened to June but his car, it's in bad shape.
"She took my car, she totaled my car," he said.
The only person injured in this incident was the alleged car thief. She's been taken to a local hospital.
Scripps Only Content 2020