Indian River County School District reflects on 9/11

The Indian River County School District hosted several ceremonies Friday to honor and remember the lives lost on 9/11.
Students, faculty, staff and employees of the district's transportation department participated.
Early Friday morning, bus drivers gathered at the bus depot for a special send-off ceremony.
The gathering served as an opportunity to unite as one and reflect.
The group also wore matching colors of red, white and blue and held signs with the message "9/11 Never Forget."
Schools also participated in remembrance, with flags at half staff. Marquess also displayed the message "9/11 Never Forget."
During a special flag ceremony, Superintendent Dr. David Moore stressed how important it is for students to learn about the sacrifices that were made.
"We are obligated as a community to reinforce that for our next generation coming up to ensure they understand what took place that day, they understand the action that we took as a nation in response, and how we ultimately overcome what was an absolute tragic event," Moore said.
At 8:46 a.m., the district also took part in a moment of silence, the exact time American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center 19 years ago.
