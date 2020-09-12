Tropical storm watch canceled for Palm Beach County

A tropical storm watch has been canceled for Palm Beach County as Tropical Depression 19 heads towards the Gulf of Mexico.
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, Tropical Depression 19 has 35 mph winds and is moving west, northwest at 9 mph.
A flood watch is in effect for Palm Beach County until Sunday morning.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Guide | Hurricane Center
On the forecast track, the center of the depression is forecast to move inland over south Florida during the next several hours, move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Saturday, and then move northwestward over the north-central Gulf of Mexico on Monday.
The forecast remains the same, heavy rainfall at times with gusty winds and a slight tornado threat with any bands that may move in.
The system will bring high rain chances to our area for much of the weekend with possible heavy downpours.
The depression could become a tropical storm before moving across south Florida overnight. Otherwise it is expected to become a tropical storm Saturday night or Sunday and gradually intensify through Monday.
Scripps Only Content 2020