Woman killed during robbery attempt at Palm Beach Gardens gas station
September 12, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT - Updated September 12 at 11:50 AM

A woman was shot and killed Friday night during a robbery attempt at a Palm Beach Gardens gas station.

Police responded to a report of a robbery with gunshots fired at the Chevron gas station at 12220 Alternate A1A at approximately 10:58 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located Jacqueline Rae Barthelemy, 36, who was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center. She was later pronounced deceased.

The suspect, 18-year-old Ezequiel Nunez, was identified as the shooter who was attempting to commit a robbery.

Nunez was arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail and is facing multiple charges including murder and robbery with a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2020