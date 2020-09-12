Woman killed during robbery attempt at Palm Beach Gardens gas station

A woman was shot and killed Friday night during a robbery attempt at a Palm Beach Gardens gas station.
Police responded to a report of a robbery with gunshots fired at the Chevron gas station at 12220 Alternate A1A at approximately 10:58 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located Jacqueline Rae Barthelemy, 36, who was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center. She was later pronounced deceased.
The suspect, 18-year-old Ezequiel Nunez, was identified as the shooter who was attempting to commit a robbery.
Nunez was arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail and is facing multiple charges including murder and robbery with a firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
