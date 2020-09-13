Hurricanes blow into top 25, will face ranked Louisville next

The Miami Hurricanes are a top 25 team.
Miami (1-0) moved into the top 25 in The Associated Press and coaches polls Sunday after its 31-14 victory over UAB in Thursday night's season opener.
The Hurricanes are ranked No. 17 in the AP poll and No. 18 in the coaches poll. They'll face Louisville (1-0), which also moved into the rankings, on Saturday. The Hurricanes are one spot ahead of Louisville in the AP poll, while the Cardinals are two spots ahead of Miami in the coaches poll.
Miami and Louisville are among 10 teams that went from unranked to ranked since Football Bowl Subdivision competition began Labor Day weekend.
The move into the rankings comes, in part, by the absence of teams from Big Ten and Pacific 12 conferences, which have elected not to play football this fall.
Ten teams, including preseason No. 2 Ohio State, dropped out in the AP and coaches polls.
