Tropical Storm Sally moves away from Florida

Tropical Storm Sally is in the Gulf of Mexico pulling away from South Florida.
As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Sally has 50 mph winds and is moving west-northwest at 13 mph.
On the forecast track, the center of the Tropical Storm Sally is forecast to move towards New Orleans on Sunday and Monday.
It could make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane.
The system will bring high rain chances to our area for much of the weekend with possible heavy downpours.
