Hurricane Sally’s threat: ‘Potentially historic’ floods, fierce winds

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought the presidential declaration after the National Weather Service in Mobile warned of the increasing likelihood of “dangerous and potentially historic flooding.” The weather service forecast that waters could rise as much as 9 feet (2.7 meters) above ground in large parts of the Mobile metro area. With a population of 400,000 people, it is among the largest metro areas along the Gulf Coast between New Orleans and Tampa, Florida. Some businesses in Mobile placed sandbags at their entrances in preparation.