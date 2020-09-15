Community Health Center providing free medical care for 20 years

The Ramon family is getting their medical check-up at the Community Health Center in West Palm Beach for free.
Arturo Ramon said the services help his family.
"I'm really happy to be here because we need good tests, medications, the doctor she's very nice," Ramon said.
Lisa Schneider is a family nurse practitioner who volunteers at the Center.
"Not everybody is able to get health insurance and so for those that are unable to we have the facility where they can get health care and it's closing some of that disparity gap," Schneider said.
Schneider and a variety of health experts including mental health providers, volunteer every week, helping make this critical need a reality.
"So here at the Community Health Center, we service about 2,300 people a year, 70 percent of them are Hispanic. We see patients from birth to geriatrics. We are able to do pap smears, mammograms... we have ophthalmology," Schneider added.
These services are provided due to generous supporters in the community, such as Quantum Foundation, Healthcare District, United Way, Community Foundation, Allegany, and The Promise Fund.
The Community Health Center is located at 2100 45th Street in West Palm Beach. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
