Joe Biden holds Florida campaign stops
September 14, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT - Updated September 15 at 3:46 PM

Joe Biden is making his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee, while his campaign is acknowledging concerns about his appeal with Latinos.

That voting bloc could be key to victory in a close race against President Donald Trump in a pivotal battleground state.

On Tuesday, Biden held a roundtable discussion with veterans in Tampa before marking Hispanic Heritage Month with an event in Kissimmee near Orlando at 6:30 p.m.

The visit comes as some Democrats worry that Biden’s standing among Latinos is slipping in Florida, where Latinos make up one-fifth of eligible voters.

Biden's trip comes following Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris' visit last week to Miami-Dade County.

