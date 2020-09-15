Martin County offers aid to landlords hurt by pandemic

Martin County announced a new program Tuesday to assist residential landlords.
The county said the Residential Landlord Assistance program, part of the Business Renewal program, provides rent recovery grants to landlords with tenants behind on their rent.
Landlords have been required to continue paying mortgages during the pandemic but have been unable to enforce non-payment of rent due to an executive order from the president.
"This is a win-win situation for residents and business owners," said George Stokus, the assistant county administrator of the Martin County Board of County Commissioners. "With this program, we are able to keep local residents in their homes while providing reassurance and continuity to both landlord and tenant during this time of uncertainty."
Grants are available to owners of residential rental properties in Martin County and can potentially cover months from March 1, 2020, to the date of the application.
The county said the maximum award per lease is $20,000, which is based on eligibility criteria and subject to funding availability.
Visit the county's website to learn more about the program.
