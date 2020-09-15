Police seeking information in shooting death of Port St. Lucie teen

By Monica Magalhaes | September 15, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 10:56 AM

Detectives in Port St. Lucie are seeking the public’s help for information concerning the shooting death of an 18-year-old.

Police said Charles Highlands was found dead inside his black Toyota Corolla on the night Aug. 26 in the parking lot of 1289 SW Del-Rio Boulevard.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is asked to contact Detective Richard Giaccone at 772-807-4401 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

