Port St. Lucie therapist accused of sexual assault found dead

Port St. Lucie police said a therapist accused of sexually abusing a teenager killed himself Friday.
Robert Medina, 69, was arrested earlier this month on one count of unlawful sexual battery to a minor.
Police said they responded to a home Friday and found the front door of a residence locked.
A property manager opened the door and allowed officers inside.
Police found Medina dead at the scene with apparent self-inflicted knife wounds.
Medina was accused of using hypnosis to molest a 17-year-old boy.
Police urge the public to contact them at 772-807-4422 if they know of other victims of Medina.
