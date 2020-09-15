Port St. Lucie therapist accused of sexual assault found dead

By Scott Sutton | September 15, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 10:52 AM

Port St. Lucie police said a therapist accused of sexually abusing a teenager killed himself Friday.

Robert Medina, 69, was arrested earlier this month on one count of unlawful sexual battery to a minor.

Police said they responded to a home Friday and found the front door of a residence locked.

A property manager opened the door and allowed officers inside.

Police found Medina dead at the scene with apparent self-inflicted knife wounds.

Medina was accused of using hypnosis to molest a 17-year-old boy.

Police urge the public to contact them at 772-807-4422 if they know of other victims of Medina.

