SeaWorld lays off nearly 1900 employees, report says

SeaWorld has laid off nearly 1,900 furloughed employees at its three Orlando parks, according to a report.
The workers had been furloughed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SeaWorld stated that "due to the sudden and unforeseeable economic impacts of the pandemic on our Florida business operations, that were not reasonably foreseeable at the time of the temporary furlough, SeaWorld has determined that it must transition certain park and corporate personnel from a furloughed status to a permanent layoff."
The layoffs were spread across multiple Orlando parks, including SeaWorld, Aquatica, and Discovery Cove, affecting foodservice attendants, park operation hosts, performers, and senior trainers.
SeaWorld closed in mid-March and began its phased reopening in June.
