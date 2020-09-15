Sebastian voters want to remove 3 council members from office in recall election

Voters in Sebastian voted to remove three council members from office Tuesday.
In April, Charles Mauti, Damien Gilliams, and Pamela Parris were accused of holding an illegal meeting to try to vote to terminate the city attorney, city manager, and city clerk. They also tried to vote to remove the mayor from his position and replace him with Gilliams.
Eight candidates are on the ballot to be their replacement. Voters can choose up to three candidates to vote for as replacements. The top three candidates with the most votes would fill the seats.
