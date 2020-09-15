10,000-square-foot day care center coming to Palm Beach Gardens

The Palm Beach Gardens City Council recently approved a plan to build a 10,000-square-foot day care center along Northlake Boulevard.
The Learning Experience, whose global headquarters is based in Deerfield Beach, will construct a 175-student day care facility with an outdoor play area.
The new location will create about 36 new staff positions.
It will be located on the northwest corner of Northlake Boulevard and MacArthur Boulevard across from Costco Wholesale.
This will be the company's fifth location in Palm Beach County, according to Brad Wahl, senior vice president of Brand at The Learning Experience.
"We've got 250 [locations] open right now and another 200 in development and construction coming soon, and we're within 60 days of opening our first international location," Wahl said.
This project is expected to break ground early next year and open by the end of 2021.
"Palm Beach County is one of those areas that we’ve seen nice, steady continuous growth," Wahl said.
