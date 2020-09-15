State’s newly reported deaths surge to 145; cases increase by 3,116

Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate spiked to a two-week high of 7.12 percent after 3.23 percent and a two-week low of 2.39 two days ago with a high of 6.95 last Tuesday. Martin's rate was 7.31 percent after 4.27 and previously a two-week low of 1.95 percent and a high of 9.68 last Tuesday. Indian River's rate was a two-week high of 4.59 percent after 2.23 percent, a two-week low of 1.65 on Sept. 5, which was among 5 days near 2 percent and below. Okeechobee's rate was 12.0 percent on 44 tests after 4.17 percent on 46 tests, a two-week high of 13.16 on 99 tests two days ago, a low of 1.92 on 153 negative tests on Sept. 3.