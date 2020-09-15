West Palm Beach puts out call to artists

West Palm Beach's Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is putting out a call for artists to help with two new projects: a community mural and a new artwork for utility boxes.
The city will begin accepting proposals for both projects from Sept. 21 through Oct. 19.
Both projects center around "the innate and organic joys of living" as well as civic unity. The theme for the utility boxes project is "Nature in the City," and the mural's title is "Love Comes Naturally."
"We chose these themes to celebrate two aspects of what makes downtown West Palm Beach a dynamic place to live, work or visit: our inherent access to beautiful landscapes and our strong sense of community," said Teneka James-Feaman, associate executive director of the DDA.
"We are excited to see what our talented local artists submit," she added.
The utility boxes will be an open-medium, two-dimensional design that will be digitized and wrapped around the boxes. An artist or artist team can submit up to three designs for their proposal.
Proposals for the mural, which will be painted on a wall on Olive Avenue, will be reviewed by a jury who will ultimately select three semi-finalists. The winning artist will then be selected by community vote on the DDA's social media accounts.
For details on how to submit a proposal to the city, you can visit the DDA's website here.
