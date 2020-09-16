CareerSource holding virtual hiring event Wednesday to fill 150 hospitality jobs

By Scott Sutton | September 16, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 2:18 PM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — CareerSource Palm Beach County is holding a virtual hiring event Wednesday with 10 area hospitality employers.

The event seeks to fill 150 full-time and part-time positions for employers in Palm Beach County.

CareerSource said participating employers include BallenIsles, Quail Ridge, Mizner, Woodfield, Jupiter Hills, Admirals Cove, Ibis, Hunters Run, Old Marsh and The Everglades Club.

Positions include servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, valets, food runners, bus service, activities assistants, dishwashers, spa/fitness attendants and front desk receptionists.

CareerSource said there is a high demand for hospitality talent for the upcoming fall and winter season as well as year-round careers.

The hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here to register for the event.

Click here to learn more about jobs in the hospitality industry.

