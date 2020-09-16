CTA president: Union members 'lost all faith' in superintendent

Good morning, CTA members,



At tonight's school board meeting CTA will publicly call for the school board to terminate the superintendent. CTA has tried to work with the current superintendent, but we have lost all faith and now have zero confidence that a righting of this rudderless ship is possible without immediate change.



The pattern of failed leadership and lies and deceptions (to educators, the public, and even our elected school board members) we have witnessed for months has stemmed from an attitude of indifference towards valid health concerns, refusal to consider fair working conditions, and a sheer lack of both ability and willingness to properly plan for the safest and most effective transition to back-to-campus operations. All of this can not be ignored or excused. Pretending these failings are not self-inflicted does not make them go away either.



COVID-19 may have caused the crisis we find ourselves facing, but the utter refusal of the superintendent and his team to legitimately address employee and public concerns is a second crisis. One of our own district's creation and only compounding the dire situation we find ourselves facing.



In Solidarity,



Justin Katz

CTA President