Deputies: Man used butcher knife to kill woman at Century Village

A 55-year-old man used a butcher knife from his kitchen to fatally stab his 63-year-old girlfriend at her Century Village apartment, deputies said.
Robert Murray was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and armed burglary of a dwelling.
According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report, deputies were called to a welfare check Monday night at the home of Jenie Barbato.
A concerned citizen reported seeing a broken window to her apartment. When deputies arrived, they found blood on the lock of the broken window and blood droplets on the walkway to the locked front door. When they looked through the window, they found Barbato's body lying on the floor.
The person who reported seeing the broken window told deputies Barbato had "ongoing domestic violence issues" with Murray.
According to the report, Murray's roommate claimed he left sometime Monday night and didn't know when he had returned. She also said she was missing a large butcher knife that had been there before Murray left.
"Detectives noted blood droplets in the kitchen and hallway leading to the bedroom that was identified as belonging to Murray," Detective Robert Drake wrote in the report.
During an interview with detectives, Murray refused to answer any questions but said he suffered from mental illness and had been home all night.
Murray remained in the main Palm Beach County jail Wednesday morning without bond.
