ESE students head back to campus in Palm Beach County

More than 1,000 students were going back to campus Wednesday in Palm Beach County.
The district is welcoming back its special needs students, a few days ahead of the rest of the student body who choose a return to in-person learning.
According to numbers from the School District of Palm Beach County as of Tuesday evening, 1,799 students planned to return to campus and 1,985 said they would continue distance learning. The district said 4,903 students were eligible to return through Exceptional Student Education programs and 1,119 did not register their choice.
About 125 schools in the district has self-contained ESE programs or are ESE-special schools that are welcoming students.
In speaking with Michael Williams on “To The Point” last Sunday, Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said these are the district’s most vulnerable students.
"We really wanted to take a couple of days to get their routines in order, and instead of trying to do all of them together on the 21st, we talked to the (state education) commissioner's office and he granted us this," Fennoy said.
For anyone with further questions, the district has a frequently asked questions list specifically for ESE students.
