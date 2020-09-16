FHP IDs trooper involved in fatal shooting

The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the trooper involved in a fatal shooting earlier this month in Delray Beach.
Trooper Horlkins Saget fatally shot Steve Gilbert on Sept. 8 after a chase from Interstate 95 into a Delray Beach neighborhood, FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said.
A bystander, Joshua Burns, recorded video of the incident on his cellphone. It shows Gilbert, 33, of Pompano Beach, running from troopers.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the trooper-involved shooting.
Saget has been placed on administrative leave since the shooting.
Scripps Only Content 2020