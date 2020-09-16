FHP IDs trooper involved in fatal shooting

September 16, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 5:05 PM

The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the trooper involved in a fatal shooting earlier this month in Delray Beach.

Trooper Horlkins Saget fatally shot Steve Gilbert on Sept. 8 after a chase from Interstate 95 into a Delray Beach neighborhood, FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said.

A bystander, Joshua Burns, recorded video of the incident on his cellphone. It shows Gilbert, 33, of Pompano Beach, running from troopers.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the trooper-involved shooting.

Saget has been placed on administrative leave since the shooting.

