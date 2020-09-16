High school football in Palm Beach County gets start date

High school football players in Palm Beach County will be back in action just days from now.
WPTV and our news partners at ESPN 106.3 confirm that a plan to start high school football within the School District of Palm Beach County has been approved.
Under the plan, outdoor conditioning only will start on Monday, Sept. 21, followed by a gradual introduction of the weight room, a non-contact period, and finally a contact period.
The six-game season will start on Friday, Oct. 30 and run until Dec. 19. All teams will be off Thanksgiving week.
Games will be played on Fridays at 6 p.m., and Saturdays at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m.
All games will be played at Boca Raton Community High School, Wellington Community High School, and Jupiter Community High School. Those three schools have turf fields, so they can withstand three games in one day.
At the end of the season, all Palm Beach County high schools will play a bowl game against a team from either Miami-Dade or Broward counties.
No Palm Beach County high schools will be eligible for a state title this season, as the School District of Palm Beach County has opted out of the Florida High School Athletic Association state series for all fall sports.
WPTV also confirmed that conditioning will begin on Monday, Sept. 21 for other fall sports like cross country, girls volleyball, swimming and diving, golf, bowling, and cheerleading.
Earlier this month, the school district's athletic manager presented a proposal to school board members about the "re-engagement" of athletics and extracurricular activities. You can read that report by clicking here.
A spokeswoman for the School District of Palm Beach County said the proposed dates presented last week are still the desired timelines for fall sports, but more will be confirmed later on.
