LIVE: Palm Beach County School Board meeting

The Palm Beach County School Board is holding its final meeting before in-person learning starts next week.
Earlier in the day, the Palm Beach County teachers union called for Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy to be removed, saying union members "have lost all faith and now have zero confidence that a righting of this rudderless ship is possible without immediate change."
While talking about the school reopening policies, Fennoy acknowledged confusion arose over the last few weeks about the return to in-person learning.
"While I remember saying to the board I'd like some time to examine this with the team, I should have been more forceful about the dangers of moving hastily when it comes to complicated policy. I promise you, I promise the board after speaking to them individually, and I promise this community, I will be more forceful in the future," Fennoy said.
The superintendent suggested the creation of a communication action plan that will include virtual community forums and a weekly message that he will provide.
Fennoy spoke at the beginning of the meeting and said 43 percent of students planning to start in-person learning on Monday.
Parents can change their choice via the student portal at any time. However, new requests for in-person learning will take one week to accommodate.
This is the first time the school board will meet in-person since March.
School board Chairman Frank Barbieri plans to discuss the safety measures in place for employees who are returning to brick-and-mortar schools. School board member Marcia Andrews plans to discuss Fennoy's contract and evaluation.
Palm Beach County public schools began remote learning on Aug. 31.
