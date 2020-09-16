Meet 4 finalists to become next Martin County superintendent

The Martin County school board is getting closer to selecting its next superintendent.
Board members will begin conducting interviews with the finalists Wednesday.
The interviews start at 8:15 a.m., and will be streamed live online throughout the day.
There will also be live a Q and A session Wednesday night for parents and community members to submit questions to each of the candidates at 6 p.m.
Martin County School District Superintendent Laurie Gaylord's second term expires in November.
Thomas Phelps, the current deputy superintendent of human services in Osceola County, has withdrawn his name from consideration, leaving the school board with just four finalists from which to choose.
Here are the four finalists to become the next superintendent:
Dr. Michael Dunsmore is a former North Carolina school district superintendent and current adjunct professor at East Carolina University.
Dr. Peter Licata is the southern regional superintendent in Palm Beach County.
Dr. John Millay is a recently retired Kentucky school district superintendent.
Dr. Lori Romano is the current director of career, technical and adult education programs in Pasco County.
