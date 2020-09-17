COSMOS Educational Discussion Guide

Follow along episode-by-episode of COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS using the Educational Discussion Guide linked below. The guide has been proofed for scientific integrity by the National Geographic education team and COSMOS' science advisor, Andre Bormanis, making for an enjoyable viewing & learning experience!
Though the guide was conceived as an educational curriculum designed for distribution to high school students as part of a larger screening program, it can serve as a great resource to teachers, parents, and students in the time of COVID-19 - whether they’ve returned to the classroom or, like many school systems across the country, are faced with the challenge of distance learning without many resources.
