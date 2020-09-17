Justice Dept.: Sedition charge may apply to protest violence

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen wrote in the Thursday memo that the sedition statute doesn’t require proof of a plot to overthrow the government; it instead could be used when a defendant tries to oppose the government’s authority by force. An example, cited in the memo: “A group has conspired to take a federal courthouse or other federal property by force,” similar to what occurred in Portland, Oregon during clashes there. Those charged under the statute could face up to 20 years in prison, though it’s difficult to prove in court.