Justin Thomas leads US Open after opening round

Everyone was bracing for high scores at Winged Foot.
With soft conditions for the start of the U.S. Open, Justin Thomas shot a 65 for the lowest round ever in a U.S. Open at Winged Foot.
Thomas finished with a 25-foot birdie putt for one-shot lead over Patrick Reed among early starters.
Rory McIlroy was another shot back.
Thomas had said his idea of fun was having to grind for par. As for the 65? Yeah, that was fun, too.
It wasn't much joy for Tiger Woods. He finished with a double bogey and shot 73.
