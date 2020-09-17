LIVE: Palm Beach County superintendent answers questions on Facebook Live

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Just days before students head back to brick-and-mortar schools in Palm Beach County, the superintendent of the school district wants to make sure parents, children, and staff members are well informed.
Dr. Donald Fennoy is hosting a Facebook Live question and answer session. He's joined by Wanda Paul, the chief operating officer of the school district.
Fennoy said that according to the latest numbers, around 59,000 students are planning to return to brick-and-mortar schools when in-classroom instruction starts on Monday, Sept. 21, and around 80,000 students will continue distance learning at home.
"Adjustments will be made throughout this entire year just because of the realities of when COVID cases happen and when we have to quarantine people," Fennoy said.
The superintendent said school nurses will have testing protocols for students who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. However, the school district does not yet have rapid COVID-19 testing yet.
"We will be supplying lists to our employees and our families of county-run [rapid COVID-19] testing facilities," Fennoy said. "It's still an evolving process as we continue on with COVID."
If a student of staff member shows symptoms of COVID-19 on a school campus, they'll be seen by a school nurse who will work with the Florida Department of Health to determine the course of treatment.
Fennoy said he expects more children to transition from distance learning to in-classroom instruction over the coming weeks as parents see how operations are running with the school district.
If your child plans to switch from distance to in-classroom learning, Fennoy said it will take about one week for the switch to happen.
When it comes to riding school buses, Paul said all students and drivers will be required to wear masks, and drivers will sanitize the buses between routes.
"In terms of children riding the bus, they'll be spaced out appropriately," Paul said.
Fennoy said face coverings must be worn by everyone on campus, both inside and outside, including during physical education and recess. Each individual school will set its own recess policies.
Conditioning will also begin on Monday for all fall sports including football, cross country, girls volleyball, swimming and diving, golf, bowling, and cheerleading. Fennoy said that students in both classroom and distance learning can take part in sports.
The School District of Palm Beach County has published answers on its website to many common questions regarding in-classroom instruction, health and safety within schools, as well as information for school employees and bus drivers. You can find those answers by clicking here.
During Wednesday night's school board meeting, board members expressed their support for Fennoy, despite the fact that the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association is calling for his removal.
In-classroom instruction began for ESE (Exceptional Student Education) students on Wednesday, and will start for all other students on Monday, Sept. 21. However, children who want to continue distance learning at home can do so.
