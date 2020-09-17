Man of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame denied bail in terrorism case

The 66-year-old Rusesabagina also has given the first details of how he disappeared while visiting Dubai and reappeared in handcuffs days later in Rwanda, a country his family says he’d never return to voluntarily. Speaking to The New York Times with Rwandan authorities present, he said he thought the private plane he boarded in Dubai was going to Bujumbura, Burundi, where he’d speak to churches at a pastor’s invitation.