Parents, teachers hold vehicle caravan in Palm Beach Co.

A car caravan looked to deliver a message to the Palm Beach County School Board ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.
Teachers, parents and staff met along Congress Avenue with many of the vehicles displaying signs that called for teacher and student safety and to continue remote learning.
The caravan then made its way to school district offices.
"It's just frustrating, and I don't feel like we're prepared, and I hope that they make sure that we are safe come Monday [when in-person learning starts]," said one participant of the caravan.
The caravan also included a moment of silence for those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.
Scripps Only Content 2020