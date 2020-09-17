Parents, teachers hold vehicle caravan in Palm Beach Co.

By Scott Sutton | September 17, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 10:09 AM

A car caravan looked to deliver a message to the Palm Beach County School Board ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.

Teachers, parents and staff met along Congress Avenue with many of the vehicles displaying signs that called for teacher and student safety and to continue remote learning.

A caravan of vehicles held Sept. 16, 2020, urged for virtual learning to continue in Palm Beach County.
The caravan then made its way to school district offices.

"It's just frustrating, and I don't feel like we're prepared, and I hope that they make sure that we are safe come Monday [when in-person learning starts]," said one participant of the caravan.

The caravan also included a moment of silence for those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

