2 people hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Lucie Co.

Two people were hurt after a possible drive-by shooting Wednesday night near Fort Pierce, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Ken Mascara said the shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. near Sloan Road and North 39th Street.
Officials said a gunman opened fire at a group of people, striking a man and woman.
Mascara said the man was driven to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, and his condition is currently unknown. The woman was treated at Lawnwood for minor injuries and released.
The sheriff asks anyone who may have information in the case to contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477 or St. Lucie County deputies at 772-462-3230.
