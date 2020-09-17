SpaceX scrubs Thursday's launch of Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX scrubbed Thursday's launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center and will try again on Friday.
In a tweet just after 2 p.m., SpaceX said it's "standing down from today's Starlink launch due to recovery issue; vehicle and payload remain healthy."
SpaceX said it'll try to launch again on Friday at 1:57 p.m.
The Falcon 9 rocket will carry Starlink communication satellites into orbit.
Upon success of this mission, SpaceX will have close to 800 Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit, a significant step as the aerospace company aims to begin public beta testing in North America for the internet constellation later this year.
The ultimate goal is to have tens of thousands of Starlinks providing internet connection to those living in rural, underserved communities around the world, and to also help fund CEO Elon Musk's dream of sending humans to live on Mars.
