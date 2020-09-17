State's coronavirus death toll passes 13,000 residents with increase of 147

Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 20 additional deaths for 41,684 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 12 deaths. France announced 46 deaths, as well as 9,784 cases, compared with the record 10,561 four days ago to fall to eighth behind Peru. No. 9 Spain 239 deaths, the most since 244 on May 6, as well as a record 11,193 case.