August unemployment rate falls to 7.4% in Florida

Florida posted a 7.4 percent unemployment rate in August, as people returned to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The new mark was down 4 percentage points from an adjusted 11.4 percent rate in July, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida
The August rate reflected 753,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10.138 million people.
New numbers this month show the unemployment rate was also down in Palm Beach County and each of the Treasure Coast counties:
- Palm Beach County: 8 percent unemployment rate in August -- down from 11.6 percent in July
- Martin County: 5.5 percent unemployment rate in August -- down from 8.7 percent in July
- St. Lucie County: 7.4 percent unemployment rate in August -- down from 11 percent in July
- Indian River County: 6.9 percent unemployment rate in August -- down from 10.2 percent in July
- Okeechobee County: 4.9 percent unemployment rate in August -- down from 7.6 percent in July
Palm Beach County currently has the eighth highest unemployment rate in Florida. St. Lucie County has the 10th highest unemployment rate in the state.
Florida has experienced a loss of 456,100 jobs since August 2019.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 8.4 percent in August.
