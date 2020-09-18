Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

“As we continue to navigate through this unprecedented time, we do not want to forget nor lessen the importance of celebrating the amazing contributions Hispanic/Latinos have made to the United States,” said Patricia Trejo, Administrative Program Planner. “Not only is it imperative that we infuse Latino History and Culture into our curriculum, but it’s also important to celebrate the rich culture, heritage, diversity, and contributions of Hispanic/Latinos, not just during Hispanic Heritage Month, but throughout the school year,” said the School District of Palm Beach County.