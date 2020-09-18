Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off Tuesday, Sept. 15, and ends on Thursday, Oct. 15. It's a month of recognizing, honoring, and celebrating the contributions of Hispanic Americans.
Due to the pandemic, school districts and departments will celebrate the unique diversity and contributions of Hispanic and Latino culture in virtual mode.
“As we continue to navigate through this unprecedented time, we do not want to forget nor lessen the importance of celebrating the amazing contributions Hispanic/Latinos have made to the United States,” said Patricia Trejo, Administrative Program Planner. “Not only is it imperative that we infuse Latino History and Culture into our curriculum, but it’s also important to celebrate the rich culture, heritage, diversity, and contributions of Hispanic/Latinos, not just during Hispanic Heritage Month, but throughout the school year,” said the School District of Palm Beach County.
District business partners El Bodegon Supermarkets and Don Ramon's restaurant at Dixie Hwy. will receive the Bronze Award from the school district for the support they have provided to the Hispanic/Latino Studies curriculum in the district. The virtual event will take place Thursday, Oct. 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. To register for the event, click here.
The district said that many schools will also be holding their own online virtual celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month.
NBC Latino highlighted 10 Hispanic and Latino health care professionals on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to learn their stories.
The Palm Beach County Library System is also offering a series of events during Hispanic Heritage Month. Here are some of them.
- Wayna Music of the Andes. The digital event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 2:00 p.m. To pre-register, click here.
- With You Venezuela: Musical Presentation by Papagayo Vocal EnsembleEnjoy Venezuelan music. to pre-register, click here. The event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the main library. For more information call 233-2600.
- Latin American Artists at the Norton Museum of ArtMariela Acuna, the Norton Museum of Art, After Dark Coordinator, discusses Latin American works in the Museum's collection, and gives a preview of the New Norton! The 1-hour event will take place at the main library on Wednesday, Sept 20, and 27 at 2 p.m.
- Stitchin' in the Stacks: Hispanic Heritage Month Create Latin American embroidery patterns. Cross stitch supplies provided. Basic knowledge of needlecraft required. Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Greenacres Branch. For more information and to pre-register, call 641-9100.
For more Hispanic Heritage Month events offered through the library, click here.
