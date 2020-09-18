FAU's season opener postponed after COVID-19 test results

Florida Atlantic had its original season opener canceled. Now the team's delayed season opener has been postponed.
Team spokeswoman Katrina McCormack announced Friday that its season opener at Georgia Southern has been postponed.
"Following results of Thursday's COVID-19 testing, it was determined the Owls would be unable to play Saturday," she said in a news release.
The schools are working to reschedule the game later this season.
FAU canceled practice Tuesday after receiving "positive COVID-19 test results for a number of student-athletes."
This is the second time the Owls have had to shuffle their 2020 schedule before it's even begun.
The Willie Taggart era was supposed to begin Sept. 3 at Minnesota, but that game was canceled in July after the Big Ten Conference opted for a league-only schedule.
FAU's Sept. 12 home game against Stony Brook was also canceled after the school announced it was planning to play a spring schedule.
Barring any future schedule changes, FAU will now begin its season at home Sept. 26 against South Florida.
Georgia Southern opened its season last weekend, beating Campbell 27-26.
Scripps Only Content 2020