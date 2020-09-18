FedEx truck crashes into house in West Palm Beach

September 18, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 9:40 PM

A FedEx semi-truck crashed into a house in West Palm Beach Friday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at 6:12 p.m. near the intersection of 45th Street and Haverhill Road.

Deputies said a small SUV ran a red light and collided with the semi. The SUV was pushed into a tree and the semi into a house on the west side of the intersection.

A man who was inside the house at the time of the crash was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi was not transported and was released at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No more information was immediately available.

