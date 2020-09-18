3 horses thriving year after rescue in Okeechobee County

Three malnourished horses rescued last year in Okeechobee County are thriving under the care provided at the Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation.
The previous owner of the horses, Bobby Travis, was arrested in 2019 after one horse died in his care. Three other horses in his possession were rescued and are all awaiting new homes.
Nancy Dunn, a barn manager at ERAF, said the health of the horses has improved significantly.
"It's now been one year next week since we've had them in our care, and they're doing fantastic. We brought them back to good health, good weight, and they're ready for homes," said Dunn. "Unfortunately, they've got to stay here … with us until the case has been seen in court."
Travis faces one felony count of animal cruelty and two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.
It is unclear when ERAF will be reimbursed for the year-long care of the three horses.
The rescued horses have been named Pumpkin, Spice and Savanah.
Click here to donate to the ERAF.
Scripps Only Content 2020