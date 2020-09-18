How Palm Beach County school nurses will handle COVID-19

"Ideally, we would be able to have rapid testing, which is now available, in the nurse's hands," Alonso said. "So that nurse, when the child comes with the coughing or maybe a fever, we could test that child, call the parent, get permission to test, test that child and say he's positive or he's negative. If he's negative, he's still gonna have to go home because he still has the fever. Then we're gonna have to do -- we will instruct the parents and we will instruct the school and do everything we need to do in terms of the way we do contact tracing."