Hurricane season officially enters Greek alphabet with Subtropical Storm Alpha

That didn't take long.
Just two hours after Tropical Storm Wilfred formed Friday morning in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, Subtropical Storm Alpha formed near the coast of Portugal, meaning we've officially entered the Greek alphabet for named storms this hurricane season.
According to the National Hurricane Center, this is the earliest we've ever reached the letter "W" in a hurricane season.
Any named storms that form from now on will be given a name from the Greek alphabet, like Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and so on.
LATEST FORECAST:
SPECIAL SECTION: Hurricane Guide
According to the 11 a.m. Friday advisory from the NHC, Wilfred has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west-northwest at 17 mph.
Wilfred is expected to be short-lived and won't impact our weather in South Florida.
WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall said the storm is forecast to run into wind shear over the next few days, which will weaken it to a remnant low by Tuesday.
The NHC said Subtropical Storm Alpha is a small storm and will also be short-lived.
Alpha is expected to move across the coast of west-central Portugal during the next couple of days before dissipating.
Scripps Only Content 2020