Palm Beach County leaders, school officials to hold news conference Friday

Just days before students head back to brick-and-mortar schools in Palm Beach County, top officials are planning to address the public on Friday to make sure parents, children, and staff members are prepared.
Mayor Dave Kerner will be joined by Dr. Donald Fennoy, the superintendent of the School District of Palm Beach County, as well as Frank Barbieri, the chairman of the Palm Beach County School Board, at a 4 p.m. news conference.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back To School | Coronavirus
Mayor Kerner will provide an update on the county's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, and Fennoy and Barbieri are expected to speak about the return to in-classroom instruction on Monday, Sept. 21.
Fennoy said around 59,000 students are planning to return to brick-and-mortar schools on Monday, while around 80,000 children will continue distance learning at home.
The School District of Palm Beach County has answers on its website to many common questions regarding in-classroom instruction, health and safety within schools, and information for school employees and bus drivers. You can find those answers by clicking here.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 44,906 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,272 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.
