Palm Beach County leaders, school officials 'prepared' for return to school

"If it's determined that, yes, that person just needs to go home, they're just having allergies or something like that, the child will be told to go home, see their pediatrician and come back when they're well. If, on the other case, the child is thought that this could be COVID, they're gonna be told to go home," Alonso said. "They will be treated as VIPs at any one of our locations. All the clinical locations for the health care district are doing testing."